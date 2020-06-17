NHRC Boss Leads Protest On Rape, Violence Against Women, Children In Abuja

The protesters said the public outrage and horror on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls had led to the deaths of many victims.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Members of National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday in Abuja staged a protest against rape and other violent crimes against women in the country.

The protesters led by the Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, marched to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to call for laws and policies capable of eliminating all forms of abuses against women and children.

The protesters said the public outrage and horror on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls had led to the deaths of many victims.

Ojukwu while addressing the protesters, said rape and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence had devastating consequences not only on victims or survivors but on the society. 

He said, "Rape and SGBV affects different categories of people, especially the most vulnerable like children, women, the elderly, persons with disabilities and men. 
 
"It is not only an abuse by the perpetrator, but also a violation when the responsible authority fails to take action to ensure redress and accountability to victims and survivors. 

"Strengthen institutions such as the police and judiciary tasked with the provision of these services and provide accessible essential services to survivors as well as ensure an accelerated disposal of cases on rape and SGBV. 

"Government at all levels to put in place laws, policies, programmes directed at addressing and eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, children, persons with disabilities and men." 

On her own, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, said rape pandemic was more than COVID-19 and must be given utmost priority. 

She called on all stakeholders to join the fight against the scourge of violence against women and children.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Nigerian Army Personnel Threatens To Make Musician 'Pay Big Time' Over Song Condemning Human Rights Abuses In Country
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Condemns Arrest Of Katsina Protest Leader, Urges President Buhari To Go After Bandits And Not Critics
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Leader Of Katsina Protest, Sharif
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Man Petitions Nigerian Army To Investigate Killing Of 17-year-old Son, 14 Others By Soldiers In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sokoto Islamic Cleric Deletes Sermon On Rape After Criticisms
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Legal Jiti Ogunye Slams Nigerian Judiciary, Says Country In ‘Era Of Jurisprudential Flux’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad