Nigerian Army Personnel Threatens To Make Musician 'Pay Big Time' Over Song Condemning Human Rights Abuses In Country

The personnel identified by his Facebook account as Ninasco Airborne (an alias), sent messages to M-Josh querying why he sang about rights abuses.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

A Nigeria Army personnel has threatened to make a musician, Matthew Joshua Chukwubuikem better known as M-Josh, 'pay big time' for singing a song about human rights violations in the country.

The personnel identified by his Facebook account as Ninasco Airborne (an alias), sent messages to M-Josh querying why he sang about rights abuses. 

In disjointed Pidgin English, the army personnel wrote, "M-Josh, you try for your music but you f..k up big time by calling us sombi. For that you must pay anytime I see you." 

Another on WhatsApp reads, "OK don't worry, you must pay for that insult you insulted us, thanks bye." 

The young musician told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that he was shocked by the threat coming from someone he does not know or has never met in his life before. 

He said after reaching out to him on WhatsApp, the soldier copied his business phone number, which is on his Facebook profile and reached out to him to further threaten his life. 

 M-Josh - Movie In Aso Rock (Official Video) M-Josh - Movie In Aso Rock (Official Video)



"He reached me on Facebook, asking why I was abusing the military in one of my songs, that I am going to pay for it whatever the time is.

"Later, I discovered that somebody added me on WhatsApp, my WhatsApp numbers are on Facebook because I produce music too despite the fact that I sing so sometimes my client need my contact.

"So he got my contact and started chatting me up, threatening me. I don't know him."

The musician called on relevant authorities to intervene in order to protect his life, which is now under threat by the army personnel.

He also called for an end to rights violations across the country especially those perpetrated by law enforcement agents. 

 M-Josh - Audio Government (Official Video) M-Josh - Audio Government (Official Video)

M-Josh - Coro (Dagbo) Demonstration Video

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM NHRC Boss Leads Protest On Rape, Violence Against Women, Children In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley Fires Back At Executive Jets Services Boss, Says He Won’t Patronise Them Anymore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#JusticeForToyin: Black Lives Matter Activist Killed In Florida After Detailing Her Sexual Assault
Human Rights Americans Mourn Death Of 19-year-old ‘Black Lives Matter’ Nigerian Activist, Oluwatoyin Salau
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Martial Orders General Otiki’s Dismissal With ‘Disgrace And Dishonour’ Over Missing Funds
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases New Video, Kills Nigerian Soldier, Policeman
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad