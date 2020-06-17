Nigerian Government Threatens To Sack Striking Doctors As Meeting Ends In Deadlock

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the order after a meeting with members of the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock on Tuesday.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has directed Chief Medical Directors of health institutions across the country to open attendance registers for resident doctors beginning from Wednesday, insisting that those, who fail to show up for work would be identified and appropriately dealt with.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, gave the order after a meeting with members of the National Association of Resident Doctors ended in a deadlock on Tuesday.

The conciliatory meeting was at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, who mediated between the resident doctors and the Ministry of Health.  Nigeria Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire VON

Ehanire, who spoke shortly after the talks with the leadership of NARD, noted that health is very important at this crucial time. 

He said, “We are ready to protect the lives of Nigerians; we are not going to allow our hospitals to fallow.

“One day, you will be sitting where we are sitting; you will be going through the same thing we are going through; it is a circle of life.

“In other countries, we have seen retired doctors and workers come out of retirement. Nigeria is the first country in the world where health workers went on strike during a pandemic.

“We at the ministry of health are ready to protect the lives of Nigerians, we are not going to allow our hospitals to fallow.

“The government has an obligation to support and keep the health of every Nigerians.

“The resident doctors have told us that they are not returning to work very soon until certain conditions are met and they cannot keep extending the goal post any time they like.

“Those who report to work will be taken as those who are still in service and the register will be closed at 12 noon and by then we will know who want to still be in service.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Government Outlines Conditions For Reopening Of Academic Institutions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 24 New COVID-19 Deaths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos University Teaching Hospital Tells Striking Doctors 'No Work, No Pay', Vows To Take Attendance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Growing Complaints Of Loss Of Smell, Taste By Nigerians Trigger Coronavirus Scare, Expert Reacts
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Residents Return To Normal Life Despite Increase In COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Adamawa Discharges All COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Travel Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad