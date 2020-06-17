Plateau Private Hospital Shuts Down As 17 Staff, Patients Test Positive For COVID-19

A private hospital in Plateau State, Rayfield Medical Services LTD, has been closed down after 17 of its staff tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dr Nimkong Lar, Commissioner for Health in the state, who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said that two patients, who were being managed in the hospital had developed COVID-19 virus.

He said, “Screening of primary and secondary contacts revealed that 17 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the virus and are also being attended to by the state ministry of health officials.

“Out of the patients one died, the hospital has been closed down for safety of the public health. As of today, 198 cases of covid-19 confirmed in Plateau state while 113 discharged. The state has so far recorded 5 death while 29 healthy workers infected by Coronavirus.”

The commissioner however, said as of Wednesday, 29 health workers have tested positive to the virus in the state.

He further called on residents of the state not to panic as government was on top of the situation.