Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina

He was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina State demanding action from government over the rising spate of killings and kidnappings by bandits in the region.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Nastura Ashir Shariff, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups, has been arrested and currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina State demanding action from government over the rising spate of killings and kidnappings by bandits in the region.

A member of the coalition, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, hailed Shariff for his courage and determination to see peace return to Katsina.  Nastura Ashir Shariff

He said, "Shariff, in my interactions with you, you’ve shown uncommon courage about the many issues facing Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria. 

"It is my hope that the authorities recognise the right to protest is guaranteed under our laws and constitution. 

"The truth remains immutable. The approach towards solving the structural issues affecting the North cannot be bearish. It must transcend pettiness and be bullish in all it’s ramifications. 

"We are with you in prayers Shariff." 

Scores of individuals have been killed by bandits across most parts of Katsina in recent weeks, rendering hundreds of families homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

Earlier this week, governor of the state, Aminu Masari, apologised to the people of Katsina for failing to protect them against bandits that have made their lives a living hell.

See Also Politics I Cannot Look My People In The Eyes, I Have Failed To Protect Them —Katsina Governor, Masari 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Working Committee Rejects Giadom As Acting National Chairman Of Party
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Local Airlines To Commence Skeletal Operations On June 21 In Nigeria
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad