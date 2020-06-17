Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina

Nastura Ashir Shariff, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups, has been arrested and currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina State demanding action from government over the rising spate of killings and kidnappings by bandits in the region.

A member of the coalition, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, hailed Shariff for his courage and determination to see peace return to Katsina. Nastura Ashir Shariff

He said, "Shariff, in my interactions with you, you’ve shown uncommon courage about the many issues facing Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria.

"It is my hope that the authorities recognise the right to protest is guaranteed under our laws and constitution.

"The truth remains immutable. The approach towards solving the structural issues affecting the North cannot be bearish. It must transcend pettiness and be bullish in all it’s ramifications.

"We are with you in prayers Shariff."

PHOTONEWS: Police Barricades Dismantled At Another #KatsinaIsBleeding Protest As Multiple Protests Rock State Over Rising Insecurity | Sahara Reporters @PoliceNG @GovernorMasari

SEE MORE PHOTOS: https://t.co/uLcTNvK71x pic.twitter.com/dOgrTgnBHo — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 16, 2020

Scores of individuals have been killed by bandits across most parts of Katsina in recent weeks, rendering hundreds of families homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

Earlier this week, governor of the state, Aminu Masari, apologised to the people of Katsina for failing to protect them against bandits that have made their lives a living hell.

See Also Politics I Cannot Look My People In The Eyes, I Have Failed To Protect Them —Katsina Governor, Masari