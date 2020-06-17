Police Lay Ambush For Participants Of Rape, Killings Protest Scheduled For Thursday In Abuja

Our correspondent on Wednesday spotted a detachment of armed policemen stationed at strategic locations along Kubwa-Abuja expressway.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The Nigerian Government has deployed armed mobile policemen at the entry point of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ahead of a planned protest by a group of women foundation over rising cases of killings and rape in the country.

Our correspondent on Wednesday spotted a detachment of armed policemen stationed at strategic locations along Kubwa-Abuja expressway. 

Some residents of the area said the presence of heavily amred policemen was unusual.

Also, police water canon trucks were sighted in different locations in the city center in preparation to disrupt the planned protest on Thursday. 

Several groups have decried the deplorable security situation in the Northern part of the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to his constitutional responsibility and end the killings in the region.

The Nigerian Government has become intolerant of criticisms by stifling dissenting and stop protests against injustice and oppression from holding. 

Recall that the police in Katsina on Tuesday arrested Nastura Ashir Sharif, leader of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), who organised a protest against the senseless killings by bandits in the state.
 

See Also Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina 0 Comments 18 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Members Of Cult Gang Terrorising Ondo Coastal Communities Arrested
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Five Dead, Many Injured As Shiites, Police Clash In Bauchi
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Seven Dead, Dozens Missing In Attack On Borno Community
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Police Tension In Bayelsa Over Killing Of Seven Policemen For Alleged Armed Robbery In Delta
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Radio Broadcaster, Dan Foster, Is Dead
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki, Tambuwal, Secondus Meet, Perfect Defection Plan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Governors Should Have Sleepless Nights Over Insecurity In Nigeria —Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Army Personnel Threatens To Make Musician 'Pay Big Time' Over Song Condemning Human Rights Abuses In Country
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Human Rights Group Condemns Arrest Of Katsina Protest Leader, Urges President Buhari To Go After Bandits And Not Critics
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad