Police Lay Ambush For Participants Of Rape, Killings Protest Scheduled For Thursday In Abuja

The Nigerian Government has deployed armed mobile policemen at the entry point of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ahead of a planned protest by a group of women foundation over rising cases of killings and rape in the country.

Our correspondent on Wednesday spotted a detachment of armed policemen stationed at strategic locations along Kubwa-Abuja expressway.

Some residents of the area said the presence of heavily amred policemen was unusual.

Also, police water canon trucks were sighted in different locations in the city center in preparation to disrupt the planned protest on Thursday.

Several groups have decried the deplorable security situation in the Northern part of the country and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to his constitutional responsibility and end the killings in the region.

The Nigerian Government has become intolerant of criticisms by stifling dissenting and stop protests against injustice and oppression from holding.

Recall that the police in Katsina on Tuesday arrested Nastura Ashir Sharif, leader of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), who organised a protest against the senseless killings by bandits in the state.



