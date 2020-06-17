Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership

Armed policemen have been drafted to the facility to forestall against any breakdown of law and order that may arise as a result of the latest development.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Security has been beefed up around the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja as Victor Giadom took over leadership of the party as Acting National Chairman.

Our correspondent noticed the presence of police vehicles in front of the building even though administrative activities and movement in and out of the secretariat was not disrupted in any way as at the time of this report.

