Suspect In Nigerian-American Activist Toyin Salau’s Murder Was Bailed June 1 For Assault

Even then, he was already out on bail for allegedly kicking a woman in the stomach after she refused to have sex with him, the paper said, citing police reports of the May 29 arrest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The suspect in the Florida killings of a teenage Black Lives Matter campaigner and a woman she met at a recent rally was out on bail for a vicious assault on another woman days earlier, according to reports.

Aaron Glee Jr., 49, was busted Sunday in Orlando after the bodies of missing activists Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found at a home he rented in Tallahassee, police confirmed.

Salau recently spoke at a George Floyd rally in Tallahassee where she met Sims — who was also a well-known campaigner, both for local democratic politics and supporting AARP, the Tallahassee Democrat said.

After Glee’s arrest, it emerged he had a lengthy rap sheet — with his last bust for battery on June 9, three days after Salau was already reported missing, the Tallahassee Democrat said in a report by New York Post.

Even then, he was already out on bail for allegedly kicking a woman in the stomach after she refused to have sex with him, the paper said, citing police reports of the May 29 arrest.

“She told him no, so Glee became angry, shoved (her) to the ground and began kicking her in the abdomen,” the paper quoted the police report as saying. The victim was neither Salau nor Sims, the paper stressed.

Glee was charged with misdemeanour assault and released on bail on June 1, Fox 13 reported, citing court records.

The hunt for Salau, who was also known as Toyin, had been sparked in part by an alarming series of tweets she wrote about a middle-aged man assaulting her after offering her a ride and a place to sleep.

But police insisted Tuesday that there is “no indication” that that was the same man whom officers “ultimately found to be responsible for her murder.”

After Sims was reported missing, her home was found “ransacked and burglarized and her vehicle was missing,” the department revealed.

Glee had already fled to Orlando on a bus before his arrest in the early hours Sunday, cops said.

“Based upon evidence recovered at the scene and information gleaned in Orlando, Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping,” the force said in a statement.

Glee is being held without bond on charges of murder and kidnapping, police said.

“Our hearts are with the victims’ families as they grieve,” the Tallahassee police department said Tuesday in a statement.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to their families and all those who knew them through their volunteer work. Each woman was passionate about improving the lives of others.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reforms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insurgency US Government Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Northern Nigeria, Asks President Buhari To Hold Those Responsible To Account
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Atlanta Police Officer Sacked After Fatally Shooting Black Man, Rayshard Brooks
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Aaron Glee Jr. Named Suspect In Florida Murders Of Nigerian Activist Oluwatoyin Salau, AARP Volunteer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigeria Urges US To Probe Murder Of Nigerian-American Activist Toyin Salau
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Signs Executive Order Regulating Social Media After Twitter Fact-checked His Tweets
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Appeal Court Affirms Oshiomhole’s Suspension As APC Chairman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As Victor Giadom Emerges Party's National Acting Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency NEF Vs Presidency: Mind Your Language, Junaid Mohammed Tells Femi Adesina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME US Sanctions 6 Nigerian Cyber Criminals For Stealing $6m From US Businesses, Individuals
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Social Media Influencer, Others Nabbed For Internet Fraud
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Police Tighten Security At APC National Secretariat In Abuja As Giadom Takes Over Party's Leadership
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Edo Poll: Obaseki's Loyalists May Reverse Decisions Made By Suspended APC Chair, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News 22-year-old Female Ekiti University Student Dies In Boyfriend's Apartment In Osun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, Loses Personal Assistant
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education JAMB Announces Cut Off Marks For University, Polytechnic, College Of Education Admission In Nigeria
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics It's Ridiculous Linking Me With Any Non-compliant Flight, Nigeria's Works Minister, Babatunde Fashola, Tells Executive Jets Services Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Enugu Council Chairman, Omeje, Dies Five Months After Youths Protested Against His Administration With Coffin
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad