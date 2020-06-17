Two Children Killed As Building Collapses In Lagos

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this to journalists, said the building collapsed due to mudslide resulting from a downpour.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

Two yet to be identified children lost their lives on Wednesday after being trapped beneath the rubble of a storey building, which collapsed in the Gafari Balogun area of Ogudu, Lagos State.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this to journalists, said the building collapsed due to mudslide resulting from a downpour. 

He stated that the victims were children, adding that their corpses had been recovered.  City News

He said, “On arrival at the scene by agency responders, it was observed that a building collapsed as a result of a mudslide at the rear of the building caused by heavy rainfall.

“The agents were informed that two children, one male and one female, were trapped and immediately commenced a search and rescue operation.

“Unfortunately, they were found dead and their remains transported to the mortuary.”

Other occupants of the house were reportedly injured as a result of the collapse.
 

