US Government Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Northern Nigeria, Asks President Buhari To Hold Those Responsible To Account

Nigeria has in recent times suffered renewed attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in Borno, Southern Kaduna, Katsina, Taraba, Niger, Plateau, Yobe and Sokoto states.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2020

The United States Government has condemned recent killings of civilians in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement on the State Department website on Tuesday, the US called on the Nigerian Government to hold those responsible to account and protect civilians.

It reads, "We condemn the recent senseless and brazen killings of civilians in Northern Nigeria. 

"In recent weeks, suspected ISIS West Africa militants launched multiple attacks in Borno State, killing more than 120 civilians including women, children, and the elderly. On June 9, unidentified armed bandits attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

"These horrific crimes follow the shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians on June 5 in the course of intercommunal violence in Taraba State. 

"Tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives in Nigeria in recent years to violent attacks by terrorist groups or criminal gangs in inter-communal violence or due to their religious beliefs.  

"The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable and protect civilians."

Saharareporters, New York

