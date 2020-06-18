Alleged Corruption: Court Extends Order Stopping Obaseki From Arresting Oshiomhole

The court had, in a ruling on June 1, restrained Governor Obaseki from taking steps to arrest Oshiomhole, over the report that indicted him for corruption and diversion of public funds.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 18, 2020

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, extended the interim order barring Governor Godwin Obaseki from arresting the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged indictment by a panel of inquiry. 

Justice Ahmed Mohammed ordered all the parties involved in the matter to stay action till June 29 when the court would hear a motion challenging its jurisdiction to entertain an application Oshiomhole filed for the protection of his fundamental human rights. 

Other respondents in the matter are; Edo State government, the Attorney- General and Commissioner of Justice of Edo state, Chairman of the panel of inquiry, Justice J. Oyomire, the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Service.

It will be recalled that the court had, in a ruling on June 1, restrained both Governor Obaseki and the other respondents from taking steps to arrest Oshiomhole, over the report of the Justice Oyomire-led panel that indicted him for corruption and diversion of public funds. 

Trial Justice Mohammed directed the parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the issue of jurisdiction. See Also Politics Court Restrains Obaseki From Probing Oshiomhole’s Tenure As Edo State Governor 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago  

The interim order followed an ex-parte application the embattled APC National Chairman filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr Ehiogie West-Idahosa. 

He had prayed the court to stop his arrest and prosecution on account of a White Paper that was issued against him by the panel of inquiry the Edo state government constituted to probe him, Vanguard reports.

Human Rights Group Condemns Arrest Of Katsina Protest Leader, Urges President Buhari To Go After Bandits And Not Critics
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
