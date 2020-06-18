APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has vowed to continue with the primary election of the party in Edo State while also announcing the sack of Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, from the party.



The NWC also ratified the appointment of Deputy Chairman (South), Senator Abiola Ajimobi as Acting National Chairman.



The decision was said to have been taken in a virtual meeting attended by 16 out of 20 NWC members on Wednesday night.



The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Lanre Isa-Onilu, said the NWC approved the committees for the party’s Edo State governorship primary election scheduled for Monday and the appeal panel scheduled to sit on Wednesday.



He said, "Members of the Primary Election Committee are Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma – Chairman; Sen. Ajibola Basiru (Secretary); Alh. Abdullahi Abass; Hon. Ibrahim Sabo; Hon. Ocho Obioma; Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.



"Members of the Primary Election Appeal Committee are Prof. Mustapha Bello (Chairman); Dr. Kayode Ajulo (Secretary); Hon. Umar Ahmed; Nasiru Ibrahim Junju; and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu."



He said the NWC also declared the position of the Deputy National Secretary being held by Giadom vacant.



He said, "The NWC took the decision having taken cognisance of the fact that Giadom had ceased to be an officer of the party since 2018."

Giadom resigned in 2018 to contest as the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State.