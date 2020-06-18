Police Bow To Pressure, Release Katsina Protest Leader, Sharif

Detained leader of protests in Katsina State organised to call government to action over rising insecurity in the state, Ashir Sharif, has been released by the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement by spokesperson for Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the group said it will not relent in its pursuit of justice for all.

The statement reads, "Coalition of Northern Groups hereby confirms that Nastura Ashir Sharif, its chairman of the Board of Trustees, has today been freed from a two-day police captivity.

"He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina against the killings of helpless and defenceless citizens by bandits.

"We acknowledge that Sharif's freedom was made possible by the enormous pressure exerted by the CNG, the Northern Elders Forum, patriotic leaders and elders of the North, a decent section of the civil society, a multi-sectoral cooperation of regional groups and activists and the vigilance of the national and international press.

"We equally appreciate the support, cooperation and patience of the entire Northern public throughout the period of Shariff's detention. This is indeed reassuring.

"We assure the public that we shall never relent in our struggle for a decent, free, fair and just society no matter the odds.

"We urge authorities to endeavour to always place value on human liberty and people's rights as basic cornerstones for civilised democracy."



