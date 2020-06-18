We're Introducing Sexual Offenders Register To Facilitate Public Humiliation Of Rapists —Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami

Malami while speaking at a press confrence on Thursday said that his office was also looking into establishing special courts to prosecute gender-based violence.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 18, 2020

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said the country was collecting data to introduce a sexual offenders register to deter rapists.

He said, “To tackle this hydra-headed menace headlong, my office (the Federal Ministry of Justice) is currently engaging with the respective Heads of Courts for the establishment of specialised courts for the speedy and seamless trial of rape/gender-based violence offences in Nigeria.  Abubakar Malami

“The aforestated specialised court when established will necessarily create a timely/speedy trial of all pending and incoming rape and other related gender-based cases and facilitate their conclusion within record time.

“Further to above, my office has commenced the review of all existing laws and policy instruments relating to offences of rape, child defilement and gender-based violence in Nigeria.

“This, in essence, will enable holistic review aimed at proposing relevant legislative changes required to bridge the gaps between policy, guidelines and implementation mechanisms required for effective prevention and investigative counter-measures.

“For purposes of deterrence, efforts are being put in place in developing a framework for effective introduction of Sexual Offenders Registrar in our various police formations, including in all the security Agencies.

“This will further involve the collation and publication of the data of all sexual offenders in Nigeria aimed at facilitating public humiliation and deterrence to such conducts.”

Saharareporters, New York

