Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary

The primary election, which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20, was on Thursday postponed to June 23.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has again postponed its governorship primary election in Edo State.

The primary election, which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20, was on Thursday postponed to June 23.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the primary election had now been shifted to June 25. 

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

“The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP 0 Comments 11 Hours Ago

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo State and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo State governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday, June 25, 2020. The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”
 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I’m New APC Chairman, Giadom Says In Letter To INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Grants Obaseki, Deputy Waiver To Contest Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC Denies Leadership Vacuum, Picks Holes In Giadom's Court Order
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education INTERVIEW: JAMB Approved Low Cut-Off Mark For Varsity Admission To Appease Owners Of Private Universities—ASUU President
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Joins PDP
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics I’m New APC Chairman, Giadom Says In Letter To INEC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad