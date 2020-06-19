Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party has again postponed its governorship primary election in Edo State.

The primary election, which was earlier slated for June 19 and 20, was on Thursday postponed to June 23.

In a statement on Friday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the primary election had now been shifted to June 25.

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has granted waiver to Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to contest the Edo governorship election primary.

"The action of the NWC is pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP constitution and in exercise of the powers of the National Executive Committee under Section (50)(3)(b) of the PDP constitution.

“The NWC in exercise of the above powers has ratified the application for waiver by the ward, local government and state executives of the party in Edo State and accordingly grants waiver to His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of the PDP.

“Also the NWC has further shifted the Edo State governorship primary from an earlier slated date of Tuesday, June 23 to a new date of Thursday, June 25, 2020. The shift is again predicated on exigencies of party activities.”



