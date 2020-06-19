BREAKING: Armed Bandits Surround Kasai Village In Katsina, Residents Trapped

A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the assailants arrived the village few minutes ago, forcing many residents to flee for safety into nearby bushes.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

Armed bandits are currently surrounding Kasai Village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State in preparation to launch an attack on the community.

The source said there is panic and tension in the area, adding that a detachment of soldiers drafted to the area had been notified of the development.

The attackers were said to have raided Barkin Gulbi Village earlier in the day where a man was burnt to death.

