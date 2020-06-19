EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Lady Barred By Lebanese Owner From Repatriation Suffers In Prison On False Charge Of Attempted Murder

Sources in Lebanon revealed to SaharaReporters that she is being framed up for attempted murder by her boss in Lebanon who prevented her from returning home.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 19, 2020

Ariwolo Olamide Temitope, a Nigerian lady who was barred from boarding an evacuation flight to Nigeria, has been found in a prison in Lebanon after three weeks of her location being unknown, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Recall that Temitope was listed for repatriation from Lebanon on May 26, 2020, but was stopped from boarding by the Lebanese airport management after receiving orders from her owner in Lebanon.

Since then, her whereabouts has been unknown with her mobile phone confiscated.

SaharaReporters has learnt that Temitope is being detained in a prison in Lebanon on a false charge of attempted murder.

Sources in Lebanon revealed to Saharareporters that she is being framed up for attempted murder by her boss in Lebanon who prevented her from returning home.

The sources revealed that Temitope's boss was making efforts to convince the government to ensure Temitope does not return to Nigeria alive.

"Charges of attempted murder have been brought against her and she is in prison. This is a very big scandal," the sources said. See Also Human Rights Abused Nigerian Woman In Lebanon Prevented From Returning Home By Boss who Claims To 'Own’ Her 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

Temitope has a slim chance of being freed as the Nigerian Consul General in Lebanon is not making efforts to ensure her freedom.

SaharaReporters also learnt that thousands of Nigerian women are presently stuck in Lebanon at the moment - with no work, no money and no food.

Most of them are abused and made to work as sex slaves.

The Kafala system, widespread across Lebanon and parts of the Middle East, grants employers a large say over the fate of domestic workers, who have few rights.

Temitope had, in an interview with Aljazeera in April, explained that she had been set up by her employer, Mahmoud Zahran, who accused her of stealing a phone while she spoke to her family in Nigeria on 25 April.

After receiving a blow to her mouth, she took a video of herself.

Temitope said that the family turned against her when she refused Zahran's advances shortly after arriving at their home in October 2019.

Zahran’s family has denied the claims but the Lebanese authorities have banned him and his wife, Feyzeh, from hiring domestic workers and launched a criminal investigation into the allegations.

Temitope fled after the assault and contacted the Nigerian Embassy, which arranged for her to leave on the emergency evacuation flight but was barred from making the trip back to Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News Burkina Faso Interim President And PM Detained By Military, Worries Of A Coup Emerge
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News UK Asks Switzerland To Arrest Kola Aluko For Alison-Madueke Proceedings
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Egypt Russian Flight Crashes Into Sinai Peninsula, All Passengers Reportedly Killed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International China To Partner With Nigeria In The Fight Against Boko Haram Terrorism
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ebola Second Case Of Ebola Announced In Sierra Leone
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC To Go Ahead With Edo Governorship Primary Despite Crisis, Sacks Giadom From NWC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Blasts Service Chiefs, Says Their Best Not Good Enough
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Postpones Edo Governorship Primary To Allow Governor Obaseki Participate
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Cross River Lawmaker, Godwin Akwaji, Is Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption N700m Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Edo APC Governorship Aspirant, Ize-Iyamu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Accept Court Judgment In Good Faith, Oshiomhole Says After Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Obinwanne Okeke 'Invictus' Pleads Guilty To $11m Fraud In United States
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest CUPP Spokesperson, Ugochinyere, On Orders Of House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila Over Infectious Disease Bill
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad