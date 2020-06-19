God Is Angry With APC For Impoverishing Nigerians, Says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has attributed the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to a "show of God's anger".

Fayose, who poured out his mind, in a series of tweets on Thursday, said that God is angry with the ruling party for impoverishing the people.

According to him, the party has been promoting rigging during elections while also ignoring innocent people being killed.

He said God cannot be happy with a party that has done nothing to stop all the killings and bloodshed of innocent women and children in the country.

While noting that the worst has yet to hit the party, the former governor said Nigeria would only achieve peace and return to the path of progress when the fold of the ruling APC collapses.

He said, "The crisis being faced by APC is a show of God’s anger against the party for its role and that of its government in impoverishing Nigerians, promoting election rigging and looking the other way while Nigerians are being killed in their thousands.

"God will never be happy with a party that its government is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, raping of women; including children and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood in the country.

"God can also not be happy with a party like APC, that has not only impoverished Nigerians but with its inept presidency, plunged the country into a debt that future generations will have to pay.

"Will God be happy with APC, after seeing how elections were rigged since 2015, the latest being in Kogi and Bayelsa states?

"Their matters will be made worse with time because for Nigeria and its people to return to the path of peace and progress, the APC house of lies that is being nurtured with the blood of Nigerians must collapse.”

The APC has been engulfed in a series of crises over its primary slated for next week in Edo State, including the suspension of its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Appeal court.