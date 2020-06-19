I’m New APC Chairman, Giadom Says In Letter To INEC

Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, has written a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, introducing himself as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

In the letter dated June 18, 2020 personally signed with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/020/014, Giadom hinged his introduction on the order of Justice Senchi Bature, which directed him to act in the capacity of the National Chairman.

He asked the electoral commission to henceforth serve all letters and other correspondences concerning the APC with regard to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections to him.

He said, “I want to respectfully through this medium bring it to your attention that I have been appointed as the Acting National Chairman of the APC. A copy of the order of the FCT High Court, Abuja, affirming my authority as the acting national chairman of the APC is herewith attached.

“Please note that earlier the FCT High Court suspended Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from office on March 4, 2020 as affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja on June 16, 2020. Mr. Oshiomhole’s appeals were dismissed on that date. Copies of the orders of the court in the tow cases are herewith attached for your perusal.

“As the Acting Mational Chairman of the party, all processes, documents, and communications including those concerning the conduct of elections meant for the APC are to be served on me.”

