Lawmaker Calls For Immediate Release Of Nigerian Lady Falsely Charged For Attempted Murder In Lebanon

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, House Committee on Diaspora in the Nigerian House of Representatives, has urged government to swing into action to ensure the release of Temitope Olamide Ariwolo, a Nigerian woman whose human rights is being violated by the Lebanese Government.

Temitope, who worked as a slave in Lebanon, was to be evacuated home on May 25, 2020 but was barred by the airport authority following an order from her Lebanon boss.

Her whereabouts was unknown but sources had disclosed to SaharaReporters that she is currently in a prison facility in Lebanon where she was accused of attempted murder.

Following the reports of her current situation, Akande-Sadipe asked the Nigerian Hovernment to hold their Lebanese counterpart responsible if anything bad happened to Temitope.

"The latest news that has been brought to my attention is that Temitope has been charged with murder. This is preposterous in my opinion. Who did she Murder?" The lawmaker asked."It is sad that this young woman’s right is further being violated because she sought greener pastures as a domestic worker in a foreign land to better the lives of her two children.

"I must state that I am really concerned about Temitope because in the recent past, two other Nigerian women have died in mysterious circumstances. See Also International EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Lady Barred By Lebanese Owner From Repatriation Suffers In Prison On False Charge Of Attempted Murder

"The Lebanese Government must be held responsible for the violation of Temitope’s rights," she added.

She said that Nigerian girls should not be killed in foreign countries under the guise of foreign relations, adding that the government and concerned officials should not watch Temitope being killed.

She said, "We cannot abandon Temitope at this time, we must join hands to fight this cause. We need to rise up, rescue, protect and defend our fellow citizens in difficulties in other nations.

"All Lebanese embassies across the world must be made aware of this case, we must speak for our own, it is very sad that Lebanon, a country that has benefited immensely from Nigeria allows the maltreatments of Nigerians in their country thereby violating diplomatic ties."