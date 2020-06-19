Osun Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Late Female Ekiti University Student, Sends Food Sample For Testing

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 19, 2020

The police in Osun State have confirmed the arrest of Ayo Maliki, the boyfriend of Miss Faderera Oloyede, a student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, who was found dead in his room. 

SaharaReporters had reported how 22-year-old Faderera died on Tuesday after eating a meal during her visit to Maliki's house in the Koko area of Iree in Osun.  

The victim had visited her boyfriend's house in company with her friend identified as Adekemi Adewumi. 

Maliki, who earlier went into hiding shortly after the incident, was arrested by detectives in Osogbo, the state capital. 

Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, who confirmed his arrest, said the police had gotten more evidence for its investigation. 

Mrs Opalola explained that the sample of the food eaten by late Faderera before her death had also been sent for testing at a laboratory as part of investigation.

She said, "Truly we have taken the sample of the food she ate in the room and our men are still investigating its source.

"Both the boyfriend (Maliki) and the other female friend who were in the room when the incident occured are now in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Osogbo.

"We would surely get to the root of this matter as instructed by the Commissioner of Police."

Saharareporters, New York

