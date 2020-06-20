Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead

The management of Bayero University Kano on Saturday announced the death of its Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Haruna Wakili.

He died at the age of 60 on Saturday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a protracted illness.

Hajiya Fatima Binta Muhammad, the university's Registrar, disclosed this to journalists in Kano.

Wakili was a former Commissioner for Education in Jigawa State.

The professor was taken to India for medical treatment for six months but returned to the country during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

