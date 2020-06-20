Court Orders PDP In Bayelsa To Pay N105m Arrears To Landlord Of Secretariat Complex

Delivering judgment on suit no:YNC/50/2019, on Thursday, Justice T. I. Cocodia, granted the landlord and former council chairman, Mr Chubby Walson's prayers that he is entitled to payment of rent from the PDP for the use of his six-storey building located along Alamieyeseigha Expressway, Yenagoa, as Corporate Secretariat complex of the PDP from August 2008 till date.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

A Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the capital, has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to pay N105m outstanding arrears of rent to landlord of its secretariat complex.

The judgment reads, "That the PDP should pay the landlord the sum of N85m being balance of unpaid rent from July 2010 to July 2018 for a six winged storey building used as corporate secretariat of the party in Bayelsa State."

Justice Cocodia also ordered the PDP to pay the due rent of N20m to the landlord to cover July 2018 to July 2019 if the matter transcends August 1, 2019.

In his reaction to the judgment, counsel to the landlord, Kelvin Ejelonu Esq, described the ruling as well deserved, adding that the claimant proved his case beyond reasonable doubt.

