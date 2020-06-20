Nigerian Government Urged To Use Part Of Abacha Loot To Tackle Rape, Other Crimes In Society

She blamed lack of political will and priority as major reasons why rape issues fester in the country, adding that government across all divide must increase funding to end the rape scourge.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, Dr Abiola Akiyode, has called on the Nigerian Government to deploy repatriated late General Sani Abacha's loot in fighting rape and other crimes in the society.

Akiyode stated this in Gombe at a retreat for Bauchi State House of Assembly members on Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law.

She blamed lack of political will and priority as major reasons why rape issues fester in the country, adding that government across all divide must increase funding to end the rape scourge.

She said, "Government can dedicate a part of the Abacha loot, which is meant to contribute to social welfare of the people, they have done it before with the MDG. Now that rape has become a national embarrassment, such funds can be directed to that to strengthen the police. They need to see prevention of rape and prosecution of rape as important, so also the  mechanism to address rape. 

"Government must increase funding to sectors working on rape, make rape a national emergency, meaning that all sectors will be made to do the needful in terms of prevention and response as well as mechanism built around the scourge of rape not only in rape but in sexual violence."

Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, hinted that the bill on Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law has passed second reading in the Assembly, adding that Governor Bala Mohammed has adequate political will to domesticate the law in the state.

He said, "Because of its importance, we have all agreed to give it speedy passage.

"We decided to partner with WARDC to end violence against people in the state, we can safely say we have declared war on rape.

"Remember that most of these victims are our constituents, we had to wake up to see that we protect them.

"Victims should see reason in exposing these 'animals' (violators) who perpetrate such ugly acts. If they don't come, the offenders will go unpunished."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Corruption Why We Arrested Hushpuppi —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Notorious Cross River Cultist Leader, Jboy, Killed By Gang Members Over Disagreement
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Father Of Ex-Plateau State Governor, Dariye, Kidnapped
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Inspector-General Of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Orders Probe Of D'Banj Over Rape Allegations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Working With FBI To Arrest Partner Of Nigeria's Most Wanted Hacker, Hushpuppi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Insecurity: The Sleeping President! By Adbullahi D Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How To Retire Old And Expired Politicians From Public Office In Nigeria By Jude Feranmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Enugu State House Of Assembly Shut Down Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad