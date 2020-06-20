Surveillance Company Uncovers Crude Oil Theft In Rivers Community

Labrador, the security outfit monitoring oil pipelines from Bayelsa to Rivers State, disclosed that based on a tip-off, its crew was able to uncover activities of oil thieves along Ke waterways.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 20, 2020

Activities of oil theft have continued unabated at Bille Kingdom under Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, a pipeline surveillance outfit has said. 

Labrador, the security outfit monitoring oil pipelines from Bayelsa to Rivers State, disclosed that based on a tip-off, its crew was able to uncover activities of oil thieves along Ke waterways. 

The company's crew stationed at the area known as Unit three in Bille Kingdom has however, alerted a combined team of JTF troops and NSCDC operatives, who stormed the place but the oil thieves upon sighting them dived into the water and escaped.

The troops however, seized two boats and three badges loaded with refined diesel and set ablaze all illegal oil refinery materials used by the vandals to carry out the illicit act.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy President Buhari Arrives In Iran Ahead Of GECF Summit
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Okowa’s Representatives Barred From Minister’s Entourage In Reaction To Shunning Of FG Delegation
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion The Futility Of President Buhari's Oil Diplomacy By Emmanuel Uchenna Ugwu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana $84m Of Ghana Oil Money Missing
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Oil Former NNPC Director Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Fuel At N145/Liter No Longer Sustainable, NNPC Says
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo APC Ward Executives Lift Suspension Of Oshiomhole
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bayero University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Wakiki, Is Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, To Dump APC For PDP Next Week
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Edo Governor, Obaseki, Arrives PDP National Secretariat For Screening
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Picks Worgu Boms To Replace Giadom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics President Buhari Sacks Security Details Over Aso Villa Crisis
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Dangote Cement Fired More Than 3000 Staff Without Notice, Due Process
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Again, PDP Shifts Edo Governorship Primary
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attack Hometown Of Buhari’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Remains Suspended, Etsako Ward Chairman Insists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion "Revolution Now!" "Save Our Lives Now" By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad