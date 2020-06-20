Surveillance Company Uncovers Crude Oil Theft In Rivers Community

Activities of oil theft have continued unabated at Bille Kingdom under Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, a pipeline surveillance outfit has said.

Labrador, the security outfit monitoring oil pipelines from Bayelsa to Rivers State, disclosed that based on a tip-off, its crew was able to uncover activities of oil thieves along Ke waterways.

The company's crew stationed at the area known as Unit three in Bille Kingdom has however, alerted a combined team of JTF troops and NSCDC operatives, who stormed the place but the oil thieves upon sighting them dived into the water and escaped.

The troops however, seized two boats and three badges loaded with refined diesel and set ablaze all illegal oil refinery materials used by the vandals to carry out the illicit act.