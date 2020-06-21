I'm Ready To Participate In PDP Governorship Primary, Ondo Deputy Governor Says

Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, on Sunday said he was ready to join other qualified aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party to participate in its primary election fixed for July 22.

Ajayi confirmed this shortly after he resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in his hometown of Kiribo under Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state to join the PDP.

He also denied being adopted as the sole governorship candidate of the PDP by the National Working Committee as being insinuated in some quarters.

Ajayi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo in Akure, said he will not fall into any blackmail by agents of the government trying to create enmity among members of the PDP.

He said, "The PDP has not imposed any candidate on the party in Ondo State and the party is also not interested in the imposition of candidates for elections.

"The deputy governor will go to the primary with other qualified members of the party, who have shown interest in the governorship ticket of the party.

"Even as a democrat, Ajayi will not subscribe to any imposition of a candidate and would not do anything to undermine the peaceful atmosphere that attracted him to the PDP."

Ajayi said that although he had left the APC, he was still deputy governor of the state and would not resign his position.

He said, "My people that voted for me did not ask me to resign, so I remain the deputy governor of this state. I was duly elected as a deputy governor.

"It is a painful thing that I am leaving the APC, but there is time for everything. As a Nigerian, I have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group.

"Like I said earlier, everybody all over the world knows why I left the APC. Some hours ago, you all know what happened to me at the Government House but I am a man of peace."

Festus Oboro, the PDP Ward Chairman, who received Ajayi into the party, said his coming would further strengthen the group in the state ahead of the governorship election.