Insecurity: Northern Youth Warn Politicians To Stop Destabilising Nigeria

The Coalition of Northern Groups for Good Governance has warned politicians it suspects of being behind recent acts of violence especially mass killings in the region to stop destabilising Nigeria.

The group made up of about 35 civil society organisations across the North said the youth are getting impatient with rising insecurity in the region.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, President of the group, Comrade Abu Mohammed, said those behind the killings aim to cause constant unrest in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The group called for support for the country's security agencies to restore peace to the troubled parts of Nigeria.

Mohammed said, "The North and Nigeria is our collective heritage. It is very painful that some dubious characters are aligning with internal and external forces to destroy it. We are angered by this development and it will be a shame for our generation to bear this stigma and therefore, the imperative for caution.



"We thought that with 2019 elections won and lost; some sanity would return to the self-acclaimed political godfathers of Nigeria. The renewed acts of armed banditry, killings and other horrendous atrocities, especially in parts of the North are not only induced, but politicised by disgruntled politicians and campaigners seeking to administer Nigeria from the backdoor.

"Security is our collective responsibility and every Nigerian is a sentinel over his life, domain and community.

"Let us resolve to work closely with security agents to weed out armed bandits, terrorists and militias in our communities."

Dozens of persons have been killed during various attacks by bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in recent weeks across the North with security agencies unable to bring the situation under the control.

In Katsina for example, women and children displaced by bandits attacks have resorted to begging for food and water to survive.

