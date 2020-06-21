Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead

President of Kogi Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, is dead.

Atadoga died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Chief Information Officer, Kogi State Ministry of Justice, Saheed Saqeeeb, confirmed the news of his death to journalists on Sunday.

Atadoga became popular when he swore-in Idris Wada as governor of Kogi following a controversial court verdict, which gave room for two governors as the then Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bello, was also sworn-in by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah.

He was instrumental to the creation of the Customary Court of Appeal in Kogi State.

