Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

President of Kogi Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga, is dead.

Atadoga died on Sunday after a brief illness.

Chief Information Officer, Kogi State Ministry of Justice, Saheed Saqeeeb, confirmed the news of his death to journalists on Sunday. 

Atadoga became popular when he swore-in Idris Wada as governor of Kogi following a controversial court verdict, which gave room for two governors as the then Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bello, was also sworn-in by the Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah.

He was instrumental to the creation of the Customary Court of Appeal in Kogi State.
 

Saharareporters, New York

