Lagos Discharges 45 More COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged 45 recovered COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the virus.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The ministry said the discharged patients include 18 females and 27 males.

The tweet reads, “Today, 45 fully recovered ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 18 females & 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki & 12 from ‪ @LUTHofficial‬ Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328. Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA= 08000267662 is still very active, just call it to report any ‪#COVID19‬ issue.

Let’s keep doing our part to reduce the spread of ‪#COVID19‬.”

