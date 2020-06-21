Lagos Discharges 45 More COVID-19 Patients

The ministry said the discharged patients include 18 females and 27 males.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 21, 2020

The Lagos State Government has discharged 45 recovered COVID-19 patients after they tested negative to the virus.

This was revealed in a tweet on the Lagos State Ministry of Health official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The tweet reads, “Today, 45 fully recovered ‪#COVID19Lagos‬ patients; 18 females & 27 males were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki & 12 from ‪ @LUTHofficial‬ Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to ‪#COVID19‬.

“With this, the number of ‪#COVID19‬ cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1328. Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA= 08000267662 is still very active, just call it to report any ‪#COVID19‬ issue.

Let’s keep doing our part to reduce the spread of ‪#COVID19‬.”
 

Saharareporters, New York

