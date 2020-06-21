Nigerian Army Repel Boko Haram Insurgents During Attack On Borno Internally Displaced Persons Camp

The Nigerian Army has repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Dalori internally displaced persons camp beside the University of Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday.

A source told SaharaReporters that the insurgents attacked the IDP camp around 8pm, shooting sporadically.

He said troops of the Nigerian Army engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle and repelled the attack.

“The army has successfully repelled the insurgents and mop up operations is currently ongoing,” he said.

He further said security operatives were evaluating the damage incurred, including loss of lives.