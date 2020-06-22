Edo Government Discharges 20 COVID-19 Patients

This brings the total number of discharged patients in the state to 197.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday announced that 50 confirmed Coronavirus patients have been discharged.

Obaseki urged residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect the aged population, which accounts for only five per cent of the state’s total population. 

He said, “We have discharged 50 COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres in the state. A total of 197 people have recovered so far. 

"However, the death toll has risen to 31 with the elderly making up a large number of the fatalities. Please, keep safe and protect the elderly.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health official in the state, Dr Patrick Okundia, said the state had recorded a total of 784 confirmed cases, 5555 suspected cases and exited 2052 others, including 1706 line-listed contacts and 346 persons of interest, who have completed the compulsory 14-day follow-up and tested negative.

 

Saharareporters, New York

