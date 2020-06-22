EFCC Rearrests Ex-Civil Servant Over N3bn Pension Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has rearrested a former civil servant, John Yusuf, over his alleged complicity in the illegal diversion of N3bn pension funds.

Yusuf was rearrested by operatives of the commission in Gombe State after being on the run since 2018.

The EFCC had on March 21, 2018 secured his reconviction for six years but a Federal Capital Territory High Court later set him free.

However, a Court of Appeal in Abuja granted the anti-graft agency the power to rearrest Yusuf.

The court also sentenced him to serve six years in Kuje Prison.

A former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service, Yusuf admitted to embezzling police pension funds.

He was arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Abubakar Talba of the FCT High Court in 2013 together with four others on a 20-count charge of diverting N33bn from the police pension funds to private pocket.

Apart from being sentenced to jail, Yusuf was also ordered to pay N20bn as fine and another N2.9bn penalty.