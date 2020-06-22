Man 40, Commits Suicide In Ibadan

A 40-year-old man, Lanre Kazeem, allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Sunday by hanging himself in his house at Eyin Grammar area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the deceased was living in a rented house, and worked in a private palm kernel company around Soka Ibadan.

The incident took many residents of the area by surprise as they expressed their sadness. The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer,(PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident to NAN on Sunday.

Fadeyi said the deceased hanged himself in his house and his corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo state hospital’s mortuary.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sanyo division, has visited the area to see what happened. An investigation has commenced on the matter to know what happened,” Fadeyi said.

Some residents of the area, who spoke to NAN, said the deceased hailed from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and has no known relatives or friends all through his one-year stay in the rented house.

They said that the deceased left no suicide note behind to explain the cause of his action. Some of his neighbours claimed that the deceased had been sick for close to two weeks without any medical care.

Also speaking on the incident, the Chairman Eyin Grammar Landlords’ Association, Alhaji Lateef Adegoke, said the incident was reported to him in the morning and the police had taken the corpse to the mortuary.