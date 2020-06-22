Nigerian Government Summons Ghanian Diplomat Over Demolition Of High Commission, Demands Explanation

Iva Denoo, the Ghanian Chargé d' Affaires in Nigeria, has been summoned over the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Some armed men had stormed the Nigerian diplomatic building in Ghana and demolished several parts of the favility under construction. 

The summons was communicated by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in a tweet on Monday.


It reads, “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”

