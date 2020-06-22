Nigeria's Economy Slippery Under President Buhari, Says PDP Chairman, Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday tackled President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying the country’s economy was slippery under his watch.

Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the party, who stated this in Akure, Ondo State, said the ruling All Progressives Congress government at the federal level, had failed Nigerians.

He spoke while receiving Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, and some of his supporters to the PDP at its secretariat in Akure.

Secondus condemned the increasing cases of banditry and kidnapping in the country, noting that the economy was in comatose.

He said, "The APC has fooled this nation for the past five years and they have even performed woefully.

"The APC under Buhari had damaged this country and destroyed the economy and there is no longer security anywhere.

"As we can see, our country is slippery and sliding under his watch, if they cannot see it, we can see it clearly."

While welcoming the Ondo deputy governor to the PDP, Secondus described his exit from the APC as an act of God, which will boost the chances of the main opposition party in the state during the governorship election.