Ondo Governorship: PDP Extends Sale Of Nomination Forms

The party has extended the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has extended the sale of nomination forms for the Ondo State governorship election primary.

The party has extended the last day for the sale of nomination forms from the earlier announced date of Monday, June 22, 2020 to a new date of Wednesday, June 24, 2020. 

PDP in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, "All other time frames related to the nomination processes for the Ondo State governorship election remain as earlier announced.

"All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo State should be guided accordingly."

