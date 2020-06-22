Vulcanizer Arrested In Ogun For Stealing Female Customer’s Pants

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, for allegedly stealing a pair of pants belonging to a female customer.

Ope had gone to render a home service to the customer on Sunday when he stole the pants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the woman at the Warewa Division in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO added that the complainant reported that she had called Ope to help fix her car’s deflated tyre.

According to her, after the vulcanizer had fixed the tyre and left, she discovered that her pair of pants spread on a line in the compound was missing.

“Since the vulcanizer was the only person, who came into the compound, she went round in search of him, but he was nowhere to be found,” the PPRO stated.

Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer, Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, after receiving the report, detailed detectives to trace and arrest the suspect.

He added, “His house was quickly searched and the woman’s pair of pants was recovered there.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the pair of pants with the intention of taking it to a herbalist for money rituals.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered that the suspect be charged as soon as investigation was concluded.