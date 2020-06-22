Vulcanizer Arrested In Ogun For Stealing Female Customer’s Pants

According to her, after the vulcanizer had fixed the tyre and left, she discovered that her pair of pants spread on a line in the compound was missing.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 22, 2020

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, for allegedly stealing a pair of pants belonging to a female customer.

Ope had gone to render a home service to the customer on Sunday when he stole the pants.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report by the woman at the Warewa Division in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO added that the complainant reported that she had called Ope to help fix her car’s deflated tyre.

According to her, after the vulcanizer had fixed the tyre and left, she discovered that her pair of pants spread on a line in the compound was missing.

“Since the vulcanizer was the only person, who came into the compound, she went round in search of him, but he was nowhere to be found,” the PPRO stated.

Oyeyemi said the Divisional Police Officer, Warewa Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, after receiving the report, detailed detectives to trace and arrest the suspect.

He added, “His house was quickly searched and the woman’s pair of pants was recovered there.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the pair of pants with the intention of taking it to a herbalist for money rituals.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered that the suspect be charged as soon as investigation was concluded.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man 40, Commits Suicide In Ibadan
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Brutalises Wife In Ondo For Allegedly Refusing To Abort Pregnancy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill ACPN Publicity Secretary In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Father Of Ex-Plateau State Governor, Dariye, Kidnapped
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Oluwatoyin Salau Murder Suspect Tells Mom Why He Strangled Her
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Hiker Dies After Falling From Abuja Mountain
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Kogi Customary Court Of Appeal President, Atadoga, Is Dead
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter Open Letter To Mrs Sowore By Agena Bob Ande
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections President Trump Mocked For Low Attendance At Tulsa Rally
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Ondo Commissioner Sacked By Governor Akeredolu Set To Join PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Ghana ‘We Are Not Safe In Ghana’: Nigerians React To Demolition of High Commission Building
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion 'War' In The Villa: Aisha Buhari Vs The Cabal By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insecurity: Northern Youth Warn Politicians To Stop Destabilising Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Ghana Those Who Demolished Nigerian High Commission Will Be Punished, Ghanaian Government Says
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Low Cut-Off Marks For Varsity Admission Won’t Affect Quality Of Graduates, Professor Says
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad