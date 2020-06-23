13 More Imo Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19

This brings the total number of lawmakers in the state, who are COVID-19 positive to 14.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

Thirteen more members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of lawmakers in the state, who are COVID-19 positive to 14.

Spokesperson for the state's Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, disclosed this on Tuesday.  Imo State House of Assembly

The new cases were confirmed barely six days after a lawmaker, whose identity was not released, tested positive for the virus in the state.

He said samples of all other lawmakers and their aides were taken to the laboratory for COVID-19 test but the results of 13 more members of the Assembly came back positive.

On Monday, June 22, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced nine new cases in Imo, bringing the total cases in the state to 243.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ICPC Uncovers N250m Fraud In Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Violated President Buhari’s Quarantine Law To Fly His Wife And Kids To London On A Private Jet
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Court Orders Reopening Of Jabi Lake Mall After Closure By Government Over Lockdown Violation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Money Despite Agreeing To Bear Evacuation Cost Of Stranded Citizens, Nigerian Government Charges $840 To $1350 To Airlift Potential Returnees From South Africa
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Nurses Protest Rising Cases Of Coronavirus Among Health Workers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Security: How Monguno Is Dragging Service Chiefs Behind By Emmanuel Okoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Fires All Aides Of Deputy, Ajayi, As Plot To Impeach Him Thickens
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad