13 More Imo Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19

Thirteen more members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This brings the total number of lawmakers in the state, who are COVID-19 positive to 14.

Spokesperson for the state's Task Force on COVID-19, Chinedu Iwuala, disclosed this on Tuesday. Imo State House of Assembly

The new cases were confirmed barely six days after a lawmaker, whose identity was not released, tested positive for the virus in the state.

He said samples of all other lawmakers and their aides were taken to the laboratory for COVID-19 test but the results of 13 more members of the Assembly came back positive.

On Monday, June 22, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced nine new cases in Imo, bringing the total cases in the state to 243.