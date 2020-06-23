BREAKING: Ondo Nurses Protest Rising Cases Of Coronavirus Among Health Workers

The health workers revealed that over 10 nurses and five doctors have contracted the deadly COVID-19 in the state in the last one week.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

Aggrieved nurses working in government hospitals in Ondo State are currently protesting the rising cases of Coronavirus among health workers in the state. 

The nurses, who converged at the Mother and Child Hospital in Akure, the state capital, are accusing the government of not doing enough in carrying out contact tracing of infected persons in the state. 

The health workers revealed that over 10 nurses and five doctors have contracted the deadly COVID-19 in the state in the last one week.

They said the situation had forced their colleagues to stop work at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Akure.

Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in the state, Kehinde Nomiye, said they were ready to embark on industrial action if the situation persists.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria's Health Sector Built To Fail, Doctor Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free –NCDC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Former Oyo Governor Ajimobi's Health Condition Worsens After Days In Coma, Now On Life Support Machine
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Mosques, Churches In Lagos To Reopen From June 19
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Return to APC, Ize-Iyamu Advises Obaseki
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Denies Endorsing Obaseki As Candidate For Edo Governorship Election
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Governance Beyond COVID-19: Back To Kwara By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Another Five-year-old Boy Murdered In Ibadan
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Southern Leaders Slam N50bn Suit Against Buhari, Allege Marginalization Of Region
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ezekwesili Loses Mother To Cancer
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Edo House Of Assembly Speaker, Adjoto, Dumps APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Haba, Akeredolu! By Adeola Soetan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad