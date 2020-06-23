Court Orders Reopening Of Jabi Lake Mall After Closure By Government Over Lockdown Violation

The court ordered the management of the mall to publish an apology to the government in national dailies for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

A Federal Capital Territory Magistrates Court has ordered the reopening of the Jabi Lake Mall, which was sealed 10 days ago for hosting a concert by music artiste, Naira Marley.

The court ordered the management of the mall to publish an apology to the government in national dailies for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The mall was shut on the orders of Magistrate Idayat Akanni of the FCT Mobile Court for the musical performance, which was held at the popular plaza. 

The event attracted a large gathering in violation of social distancing rules.

Three staff of the mall were also arraigned for organising the concert in violation of the protocols approved by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Giving the order for the opening of the mall on Monday, Akanni stated that her decision was a sequel to the application filed by the defence counsel, Nnamdi Ekwem, praying the court to unseal the business premises.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

She said that her judgment was based on the overall interest of those, who would be affected adversely by the closure, noting that the mall had over 100 employees and other tenants, who are not co-offenders in the matter.

According to her, “The order is also based on compassion, especially, in consideration of the economic losses that will be suffered by those affected, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 on the people.”

Commenting on the development, Chairman of FCT Ministerial Task Force on COVID -19, Ikharo Attah, said the FCTA had no objections to the rulings of the court “because the administration wants to remain a model in obeying the rule of law”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption ICPC Uncovers N250m Fraud In Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Nigerian Central Bank Governor, Emefiele, Violated President Buhari’s Quarantine Law To Fly His Wife And Kids To London On A Private Jet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH 13 More Imo Lawmakers Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Money Despite Agreeing To Bear Evacuation Cost Of Stranded Citizens, Nigerian Government Charges $840 To $1350 To Airlift Potential Returnees From South Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Saudi Arabia Bans International Pilgrims From Hajj
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Renowned Labour Activist, Ayodele Akele, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Security: How Monguno Is Dragging Service Chiefs Behind By Emmanuel Okoye
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad