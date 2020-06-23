Court Orders Reopening Of Jabi Lake Mall After Closure By Government Over Lockdown Violation

A Federal Capital Territory Magistrates Court has ordered the reopening of the Jabi Lake Mall, which was sealed 10 days ago for hosting a concert by music artiste, Naira Marley.

The court ordered the management of the mall to publish an apology to the government in national dailies for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The mall was shut on the orders of Magistrate Idayat Akanni of the FCT Mobile Court for the musical performance, which was held at the popular plaza.

The event attracted a large gathering in violation of social distancing rules.

Three staff of the mall were also arraigned for organising the concert in violation of the protocols approved by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Giving the order for the opening of the mall on Monday, Akanni stated that her decision was a sequel to the application filed by the defence counsel, Nnamdi Ekwem, praying the court to unseal the business premises. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: FCT Authorities Seal Jabi Lake Mall Over Naira Marley's Concert Breach

She said that her judgment was based on the overall interest of those, who would be affected adversely by the closure, noting that the mall had over 100 employees and other tenants, who are not co-offenders in the matter.

According to her, “The order is also based on compassion, especially, in consideration of the economic losses that will be suffered by those affected, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 on the people.”

Commenting on the development, Chairman of FCT Ministerial Task Force on COVID -19, Ikharo Attah, said the FCTA had no objections to the rulings of the court “because the administration wants to remain a model in obeying the rule of law”.