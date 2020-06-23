Shiite Accuses Kaduna State Government Of Using Delay Tactics To Keep El-Zakzaky In Prison

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has accused the Kaduna State Government of using delay tactics in the prosecution of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky, in order to keep him in correctional centre perpetually.

El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been in detention since 2015 after a violent clash with the military in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was moved to Kaduna correctional center following an order of the court in December 2019 for him to attend his case in the state.  El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, a representative of the movement in Ibadan, Oyo State, Miftahu Zakariya, said the refusal by the court not to fix a date for the continuation of the case was aimed at keeping their leader in detention.

He alleged that all efforts by El-Zakzaky's legal team to secure a date for the continuation of the proceedings was frustrated by the prosecution.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the cleric and his wife and the deplorable condition of facilities at the correctional center.

He said, "For several months now, the Kaduna State Government prosecutor seems to have been instructed to play the familiar game of delay tactics to prolong the case indefinitely. 

"For all requests by their legal team to secure a date for the continuation of the court proceedings have come to no avail, without any regard for their fragile and deteriorating health, as they languish in the overcrowded Kaduna Prison.

"This is clearly an attempt to maintain legal cover for Buhari and his regime's intent to hold the two in prison." 

The group however, submitted that President Muhammadu Buhari orchestrated the massacre of their members in Zaria in 2015.

Saharareporters, New York

