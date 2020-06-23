We'll Investigate Allegations Against Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has assured members of the public that it will investigate series of corruption allegations against Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption took a protest to the office of the EFCC in Lagos to submit a petition demanding an investigation to be launched against the Lagos Assembly Speaker.

Coordinator of CISNAC, Shina Odugbemi, said the group was keen on ensuring that the allegations are investigated to a logical conclusion.

He said, "We pick issues and we ensure that we follow issues to logical conclusions. This is one of the steps.

“We have come here today to present to you our petition that contains a catalogue of allegations. The truth is that these allegations until they are investigated and until a court of competent jurisdiction rules over them, we can’t say somebody is a thief or not."

Responding to the protesters, Mohammed Rabo, Zonal Head of the EFCC, assured that the petition would be analysed and acted upon within the ambit of the law.

He said, “We will give it the required attention. We have our process here. This is the first process. You have submitted. We will go through it. I assure you we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.”

In a chat with SaharaReporters, Odugbemi said he does not trust the state Assembly to investigate Obasa.

He stated, "There is a conspiracy to sweep these things under the carpet.

"Between the committee of the House set up by Obasa and the EFCC, I will choose EFCC. However, we are also watching."

DOCUMENT: Petition to EFCC Against Mudasiru Obasa by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters had published a series of reports chronicling the financial misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds by Obasa and some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the reports include how Obasa awarded contract to himself through different companies, how he, Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, and 17 other members received N80m as estacode for a five-day event.

Some of the reports also showed how Obasa fraudulently approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly two months after the event held. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Staged Sham Investigative Panel To Absolve Self From Corruption Allegations