We'll Investigate Allegations Against Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa —EFCC

Members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption took a protest to the office of the EFCC in Lagos to submit a petition demanding an investigation to be launched against the Lagos Assembly Speaker.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 23, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has assured members of the public that it will investigate series of corruption allegations against Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption took a protest to the office of the EFCC in Lagos to submit a petition demanding an investigation to be launched against the Lagos Assembly Speaker.

Coordinator of CISNAC, Shina Odugbemi, said the group was keen on ensuring that the allegations are investigated to a logical conclusion. 

He said, "We pick issues and we ensure that we follow issues to logical conclusions. This is one of the steps. 

“We have come here today to present to you our petition that contains a catalogue of allegations. The truth is that these allegations until they are investigated and until a court of competent jurisdiction rules over them, we can’t say somebody is a thief or not." 

Responding to the protesters, Mohammed Rabo, Zonal Head of the EFCC, assured that the petition would be analysed and acted upon within the ambit of the law.

He said, “We will give it the required attention. We have our process here. This is the first process. You have submitted. We will go through it. I assure you we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.”

In a chat with SaharaReporters, Odugbemi said he does not trust the state Assembly to investigate Obasa.

He stated, "There is a conspiracy to sweep these things under the carpet.

"Between the committee of the House set up by Obasa and the EFCC, I will choose EFCC. However, we are also watching."

DOCUMENT: Petition to EFCC Against Mudasiru Obasa by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters had published a series of reports chronicling the financial misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds by Obasa and some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the reports include how Obasa awarded contract to himself through different companies, how he, Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, and 17 other members received N80m as estacode for a five-day event.

Some of the reports also showed how Obasa fraudulently approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly two months after the event held.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Staged Sham Investigative Panel To Absolve Self From Corruption Allegations 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“Money Is For Spending,” Says Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, In Response To Corruption Allegations WATCH: “Money Is For Spending,” Says Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, In Response To Corruption Allegations

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Backstory Behind Aisha Buhari’s Gunfight With Sabiu Yusuf By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Why I Dumped APC —Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policemen Storm Ondo Assembly Complex To Allegedly Provide Cover For Lawmakers Plotting To Impeach Deputy Governor
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Security: How Monguno Is Dragging Service Chiefs Behind By Emmanuel Okoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Police Commence Investigation Into Murder Of Young Woman Allegedly Killed By Husband Who Later Committed Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Seal APC National Secretariat In Abuja, Bar NWC Members, Staff, Others From Entering Building
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Abducted Philippine Lady Lured To Nigeria By Supposed Lover
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Fires All Aides Of Deputy, Ajayi, As Plot To Impeach Him Thickens
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad