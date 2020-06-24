Missing Toddler: Court Fixes July For Ruling On Bail Application For Ondo Prophet, Others

Ogundadegbe argued that there was no evidence before the court to prove the health status of Babatunde and the other defendants in the case as claimed by the defence counsel.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 24, 2020

The Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has fixed July 30 for the ruling on a bail application filed by the founder of the Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, over the case of missing one-year-old boy, Gold Eniola Kolawole. 

Babatunde and six other workers of his church are currently standing trial before the court over the case of the little boy who disappeared in his church last year. 

The Defence Counsel to the prophet, Olusola Oke, moved the application for the bail of his client, on health grounds.

Akinyemi Omoware, the lawyer representing other defendants in the case, also moved an application for the bail of other church workers. 

The prosecution counsel, led by Bola Ogundadegbe of the Ministry of Justice, however, opposed the applications tabled before the court.

In her counter-affidavits, Ogundadegbe argued that there was no evidence before the court to prove the health status of Babatunde and the other defendants in the case as claimed by the defence counsel. 

Justice Olusegun Odusola adjourned till July 30, 2020, for rulings.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Embassy Demolition: Gbajabiamila Seeks Retaliation, Says Ghana Crossed Line
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Calls For Justice Grow As Five-Year-Old Kadijah Saccoh Dies After Cousin Raped Her In Sierra Leone
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Court Bars PDP From Excluding Obaseki In Edo Primaries
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Navy Captain, Peter Gambo Yilme, Tortures, Kills Young Man Over Generator Theft Allegation In Akwa Ibom State
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics $10m Bribe: I Stand By My Words, Ugochinyere Say After Release, Dares Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Who Raped Three-month-old Baby In Nasarawa Arrested
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Renowned Labour Activist, Ayodele Akele, Is Dead
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Why We Took Over APC National Secretariat –Nigeria Police Force
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo Phones President Buhari, Apologises Over Embassy Demolition —Presidency
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Embassy Demolition: Gbajabiamila Seeks Retaliation, Says Ghana Crossed Line
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian To UK Lawmaker: It’s Surprising British Government Turned Blind Eye To Killings In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Court Stops Obaseki From Participating In Edo PDP Governorship Primary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Calls For Justice Grow As Five-Year-Old Kadijah Saccoh Dies After Cousin Raped Her In Sierra Leone
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad