Missing Toddler: Court Fixes July For Ruling On Bail Application For Ondo Prophet, Others

The Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has fixed July 30 for the ruling on a bail application filed by the founder of the Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Prophet Alfa Babatunde, over the case of missing one-year-old boy, Gold Eniola Kolawole.

Babatunde and six other workers of his church are currently standing trial before the court over the case of the little boy who disappeared in his church last year.

The Defence Counsel to the prophet, Olusola Oke, moved the application for the bail of his client, on health grounds.

Akinyemi Omoware, the lawyer representing other defendants in the case, also moved an application for the bail of other church workers.

The prosecution counsel, led by Bola Ogundadegbe of the Ministry of Justice, however, opposed the applications tabled before the court.

In her counter-affidavits, Ogundadegbe argued that there was no evidence before the court to prove the health status of Babatunde and the other defendants in the case as claimed by the defence counsel.

Justice Olusegun Odusola adjourned till July 30, 2020, for rulings.