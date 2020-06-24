Oyo Shut Offices After Three Cabinet Members Test Positive For COVID-19

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 24, 2020

Three members of Oyo State Executive Council have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Seyi Makinde broke the news in a tweet on Wednesday. 

Makinde, who advised residents of the state to take preventive measures against the disease, reiterated that COVID-19 was still in the state. 

He said, “Today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council. Sadly, three tests came back positive and two were inconclusive, so they will need to be retested.

“The EXCO members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun. Also, their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.”

