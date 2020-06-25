167 Nigerians Evacuated From South Africa By Government

At least 167 Nigerians have been evacuated from South Africa by the Nigerian Government.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed this in a series of tweets on Thursday.

He said, “The evacuees who are returning onboard AirPeace, are to first arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport before proceeding to Lagos.

“45 passengers will disembark in Abuja, and thereafter the plane will leave for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos with 122 passengers.”