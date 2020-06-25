Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court

A source close to the camp of ousted National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said that arrangements have been concluded to seek legal redress and reclaim their mandate.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Members of the dissolved National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress are set to challenge the decision of the National Executive Committee on their dissolution.

NEC had during an emergency virtual meeting on Thursday attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other leaders of the party, dissolved the NWC and set up a caretaker committee headed by a former National Secretary of the APC and current governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni. 

A source close to the camp of ousted National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said that arrangements have been concluded to seek legal redress and reclaim their mandate.

The group maintained that there is no provision of a caretaker committee in the constitution of the APC, insisting that the NEC erred in taking such decision.

SaharaReporters had predicted that the NEC would announce the dissolution of the NWC today following the leadership crisis that had rocked the party.

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Dissolves APC's National Working Committee 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad