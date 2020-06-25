Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court

Members of the dissolved National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress are set to challenge the decision of the National Executive Committee on their dissolution.

NEC had during an emergency virtual meeting on Thursday attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other leaders of the party, dissolved the NWC and set up a caretaker committee headed by a former National Secretary of the APC and current governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

A source close to the camp of ousted National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said that arrangements have been concluded to seek legal redress and reclaim their mandate.

The group maintained that there is no provision of a caretaker committee in the constitution of the APC, insisting that the NEC erred in taking such decision.

SaharaReporters had predicted that the NEC would announce the dissolution of the NWC today following the leadership crisis that had rocked the party.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Dissolves APC's National Working Committee