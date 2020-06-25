APC Crisis: Ojudu Lied, I Wasn’t Denied Opportunity To See Buhari — Fayemi

Senator Ojudu, in his desperate bid to rubbish Governor Fayemi, had told his close associates that he would battle Governor Fayemi, with falsehood and cheap blackmail in his nefarious attempt to destabilise APC

by Sahara Reporters Jun 25, 2020

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said there is no truth in the media report that he took the former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, to Aso Rock Villa to see President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, alleged that the falsehood was fabricated by a senior aide of the Presidency and a former Senator, Babafemi Ojudu, to cast aspersion on the person of Governor Fayemi and create an impression that the NGF Chairman is an unwanted visitor at the Villa. 

The statement read in part, “The attention of the general public is being drawn to a misleading publication 'Fayemi’s failed mission to Villa with Giadom', published on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020. 

“It is on record that Senator Ojudu, in his desperate bid to rubbish Governor Fayemi, had told his close associates that he would battle Governor Fayemi, with falsehood and cheap blackmail in his nefarious attempt to destabilise APC in Ekiti State. 

“We, therefore, implore the general public to disregard the highly illogical concoction that served as an exclusive story. 

“In setting the record straight, we hereby state unequivocally that Governor Fayemi had no plan or reason to see Mr President on Tuesday late afternoon as maliciously presented in the report. 

“The Governor had earlier seen Mr President at noon in the company of three of his colleagues – Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Governor Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Governor Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa). 

“Also present at that meeting were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami. 

“Governor Fayemi was in the villa later in the afternoon to see the CoS and State Chief of Protocol (SCOP). He was never denied any opportunity to see President Buhari as he did not ask to see the President and neither did he go with Chief Giadom. 

The statement noted that Fayemi’s position on the APC crisis has been to consistently subsume his views in the position of the Progressives Governors Forum as expressed by the chairman.

