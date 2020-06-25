Bandits Kill Policeman, Five Others In Fresh Attacks On Katsina Communities

A policeman and five other persons were on Thursday killed in fresh attacks by bandits on two communities in Dan-Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that a large number of their animals and food items were also carted away during the raid.

He said the bandits stormed the communities on over 100 motorcycles after which they began shooting and burning houses and grain stores.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also molested some women, while residents said many of them had to scamper for safety and spend a better part of the night inside the bush.

He further said the policeman was killed when a police team drafted to repel the bandits ran into an ambush.

This he said led to an exchange of gunfire.