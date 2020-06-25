Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki

Imasuagbon stepped down from participating in the primary a few hours before the election.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

Kenneth Imasuagbon, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratc Party has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Imasuagbon stepped down from participating in the primary a few hours before the election. 

He had earlier said he would not step down for Obaseki because the party had "concluded ward and local government congress before Obaseki came".

Two aspirants - Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Gideon Ikhine - had earlier stepped down for Obaseki.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress after his disqualification by the party over his academic credentials.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, Police Take Over APC Secretariat In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Former APC Lawmakers Write Buhari Over APC Crisis
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad