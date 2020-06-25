Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki

Kenneth Imasuagbon, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratc Party has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Imasuagbon stepped down from participating in the primary a few hours before the election.

He had earlier said he would not step down for Obaseki because the party had "concluded ward and local government congress before Obaseki came".

Two aspirants - Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Gideon Ikhine - had earlier stepped down for Obaseki.

Obaseki had defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress after his disqualification by the party over his academic credentials.