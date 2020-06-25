Former APC Lawmakers Write Buhari Over APC Crisis

Former members of the House of Representatives in the All Progressives Congress have written to President Buhari, expressing their concerns over the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The ex-lawmakers stated that the crisis, which emanated from Edo State between Adams Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki, had the potential of decimating the party and could also make the party lose future elections in the country.

They claimed that the party is being held hostage by a tactless and indifferent leadership bereft of skills.

They also noted that the 2023 project of the party was being cultivated and nurtured by greedy political mercenaries to exploit unsuspecting interested players.

The lawmakers also attributed the leadership crisis to the glaring undemocratic usurpation of the powers of the NEC, party caucuses, national convention and the BOT "rendered inoperative and comatose, while their powers were being exercised in breach by the NWC."

The letter reads, "By the combined action and inaction of the current leadership, it has lost any moral pedestal to superintend the affairs of the party for its failings to abide by the norm and the internal processes of the party.

"The flagrant misconduct of the current party leadership is curious, unacceptable and incurable.

"The party is also legendary for its nonchalance towards timely intervention and resolution of internal party squabbles and, more often than not, the leadership is seen as biased or accentuating crises with its lukewarm or combative postures to contain any brewing imbroglio and squabbles.”

They urged President Buhari to set-up a new reconciliation and membership drive committee while the party leadership ensures the government delivers its campaign promises.

The letter added, "The party should set up a constitution review committee to remove all ambiguities, strengthen its clauses, roles and functions of all organs of the party without delay and if need be, specify sanctions for non-observance of those functions and requirements of law by the NWC.

"Any national officer of the party must be appointed or elected on merit and competent and must be someone with a national profile, non-controversial, well accomplished in private and public service or must have held the position of at least a commissioner or its equivalent in the state executive.

"We must upscale the principles of absolute sacrifices and loyalty to the party and jettison the current self-centred philosophy of personal interest and ambitions.”

The ex-lawmakers that wrote to Buhari were Usman Balkore Mohammed, Isa Ibrahim Bio, Chidi Duru, Engineer Janet Adeyemi, Doctor Shuaibu H. Abdullahi, Doctor Ibrahim Olaifa, and Hassan Jonga.

Others were Ibrahim Zailani, Idris Yahuza Yakubu, Lumumba Adeh, Bala Bawa Ka'oje, Alex Nwofe and Chidi Nwogu.